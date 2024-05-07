Bad press won't 'destroy' Dwayne Johnson

A PR guru claims Dwayne Johnson's fanbase would remain unaffected by negative media reports

After facing a series of bad press, questions were raised over the nice-guy image of Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson. But, an expert believes these negative reports won't dent his massive following-ship.



It comes after the WWE actor was under fire for alleged unprofessionalism on filming set.

A bombshell report in The Wrap claimed The Mummy star was hours late on the forthcoming action comedy Red One.

Sources in the story say his "chronic lateness and lack of professionalism on set," which translated into "being late an average of seven to eight hours per day and missed several entire days of production," shot the film's budget to $50 million over.

It further alleges the movie's "inexperienced" producer, Hiram Garcia, who is well-known to the WWE star, let the matter go out of hand.

The situation became so dire that a tipster said the situation was "a **** disaster," claiming, "Dwayne truly doesn't give a ****.

But despite this, the PR guru Eric Schiffer told Yahoo Entertainment that these allegations are not enough to dent The Rock reputation.

"There is a better chance of Martians landing on the lawn of the Biden White House than this ever permanently hurting the Rock," the expert said.

Not to mention, Amazon MGM—Red One—helmer completely rejected the reports. Moroeover, sources close to Dwayne clarified he "averaged no more than one hour late" and "the budget did not deviate much from the agreed-upon figure."