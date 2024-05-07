King Charles, royal family snub Prince Archie on his fifth birthday?

King Charles and royal family seemingly abstained from extending birthday wishes to Prince Archie publicly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the fifth birthday of their son Archie on Monday, May 6, the same day the royal family marked first anniversary of King Charles coronation.



But the royal family has seemingly abstained from extending birthday wishes to the young prince publicly.

Royal family apparently snubbed Prince Archie as Buckingham Palace did not issue any statement in celebration of his birthday.

However, instead of posting about Archie’s birthday, the palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, posted about the one-year anniversary of the Coronation on social media, saying: “Today marks the first anniversary of The King and Queen’s Coronation in Westminster Abbey.”

According to OK! magazine, in August 2022 Queen Elizabeth wished Meghan Markle a happy birthday, but in August of 2023, a royal aide claimed only working members of the family would receive a celebratory post going forward.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals in 2020, and no longer carry out royal duties.