 

King Charles, royal family snub Prince Archie on his fifth birthday?

King Charles and royal family seemingly abstained from extending birthday wishes to Prince Archie publicly

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

King Charles, royal family snub Prince Archie on his fifth birthday?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the fifth birthday of their son Archie on Monday, May 6, the same day the royal family marked first anniversary of King Charles coronation.

But the royal family has seemingly abstained from extending birthday wishes to the young prince publicly.

Royal family apparently snubbed Prince Archie as Buckingham Palace did not issue any statement in celebration of his birthday.

However, instead of posting about Archie’s birthday, the palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, posted about the one-year anniversary of the Coronation on social media, saying: “Today marks the first anniversary of The King and Queen’s Coronation in Westminster Abbey.”

According to OK! magazine, in August 2022 Queen Elizabeth wished Meghan Markle a happy birthday, but in August of 2023, a royal aide claimed only working members of the family would receive a celebratory post going forward.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals in 2020, and no longer carry out royal duties.

More From Entertainment

Kate Middleton, Prince William's special gift for Archie on his fifth birthday revealed video

Kate Middleton, Prince William's special gift for Archie on his fifth birthday revealed
‘Emotional' King Charles looks forward to ‘darling boy' Prince Harry's visit

‘Emotional' King Charles looks forward to ‘darling boy' Prince Harry's visit

Jennifer Lopez hopes to spend time with her kids on tour: ‘We've been negotiating'

Jennifer Lopez hopes to spend time with her kids on tour: ‘We've been negotiating'
King Charles invites Kate Middleton's 'best friend' to royal garden party at Buckingham Palace

King Charles invites Kate Middleton's 'best friend' to royal garden party at Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle begging for trouble in dangerous territory video

Meghan Markle begging for trouble in dangerous territory
Buckingham Palace shares touching post as Archie celebrates fifth birthday

Buckingham Palace shares touching post as Archie celebrates fifth birthday
Gisele Bündchen reacts to ‘disrespectful' Tom Brady Netflix roast

Gisele Bündchen reacts to ‘disrespectful' Tom Brady Netflix roast
Kaley Cuoco weighs in on life outside Hollywood in a ranch

Kaley Cuoco weighs in on life outside Hollywood in a ranch
Prince Harry sparks legitimate questions about US exaggerations video

Prince Harry sparks legitimate questions about US exaggerations
Prince Harry's lavish plans for Archie's 5th birthday exposed

Prince Harry's lavish plans for Archie's 5th birthday exposed
King Charles'scared of Prince Harry's plans for the end of his life

King Charles'scared of Prince Harry's plans for the end of his life
Prince William's pal breaks down how the heir took Kate's hate ‘on the chin' during chemo video

Prince William's pal breaks down how the heir took Kate's hate ‘on the chin' during chemo