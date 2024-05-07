 

King Charles thinking of asking massive favor from Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

Experts believe Kate Middleton is currently in line for potentially acting on a massive favor, straight from King Charles.

the Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward issued these sentiments and claims.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that chat the expert noted, “William has enough going on and doesn't need the stress.”

“But he might realise Harry will want to see Kate after her cancer diagnosis as they were once so close.”

As of right now “it remains to be seen if Kate is willing and able to face up to it. Does she have the energy to begin to try and heal the rift between the brothers or will she prefer to remain in the background?”

“If the King asks, she will do it, but Charles being the sensitive and understanding soul he is, would be unlikely to ask such a favour from his adored daughter-in-law.”

“The time must be right, and it is not right now,” she concluded by saying.

