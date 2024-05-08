Prince Harry ‘untroubled' with avoiding attention in UK: Expert

Prince Harry plays brave amid solo trip to London

Prince Harry has displayed an exceptional bravado upon his recent sighting in London.



The Duke of Sussex, who has arrived in his homeland this week, was spotted in confidence at the barracks of East London:

Speaking about Harry’s confident body language, Royal expert Judi James noted: "There are ways of keeping a low profile and then there is Harry here, back in the UK and looking untroubled by the idea of attracting any attention."

Judi added: "Instead of slipping into his jacket he seems to go down the matador route here, swirling it through the air while standing with his legs splayed and bent at the knees. This looks like a display that hints at either genuine confidence or a more wary bravado."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.