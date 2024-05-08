Four underrated, beautiful countries you need to visit on your next vacation

These lesser-known beautiful countries deserve more tourists

Why do these countries deserve more tourists? — The Telegraph via Vasili Berezhnoi

Some of the well-liked travel destinations in the world have been choked by an over-tourism problem that has recently hit the global tourism industry.

Consequently, an increasing number of travelers are seeking to explore locations that are a little less frequented by tourists. Fortunately, there are many beautiful places to pick from that do not have as many visitors.

Here’s a look at a few nations that truly should see more tourists in order to fully enjoy everything they have to offer.

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan makes great destination for travellers seeking authentic cultural experience. — The Telegraph via Vasili Berezhnoi

Kyrgyzstan, in the heart of land-locked Central Asia, makes a great destination for travelers seeking an authentic cultural experience.

While the country is known for its stunning mountain ranges, traditional yurt camps, and ancient ruins, its people are known for their warm hospitality.

Mongolia

Mongolia offers perfect mix of adventure and discovery. — CNN via Wind of Mongolia

The land of breathtaking landscapes, rugged expanses, and nomadic culture is nestled between China and Russia, offering the perfect mix of adventure and discovery.

Whether you’re looking for trekking, horseback riding, or wildlife watching, Mongolia has it all.

Botswana

Botswana's Okavango Delta has enough to offer. — Medium via Skysafar Tourism

If you’re a nature lover, the landlocked South African country of Botswana, known for its wildlife, stunning landscapes, and diverse ecosystems, is the right place for you.

One of its famous regions is the Okavango Delta which is a popular destination offering opportunities for safaris, bird watching, water-based activities, and wildlife.

Philippines

Philippines' Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park is one of new 7 wonders of nature. — The Diplomat

The Philippines boasts many natural wonders and cultural heritage sites.

Among its notable attractions is the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, recognised as one of the new seven wonders of nature, according to Express UK.

Additionally, it is home to six Unesco World Heritage Sites in nine different locations