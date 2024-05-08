King Charles can't meet Prince Harry because of Queen Camilla?

Prince Harry would not be able to meet his cancer stricken dad King Charles as he returns to UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, the Duke revealed in an official statement.

While the official reason behind the father-son meeting not taking place is said to be Charles’ packed schedule, a source alluded that the real reason may have been Queen Camilla.

According to The Express, Charles told Harry ahead of his UK arrival that if they meet, the Queen Consort “must be present” which could have been a deal breaker for the Duke.

Ahead of Harry’s arrival, a source revealed, “There hasn’t been a meeting of minds just yet about whether there will be time to meet on the 8th.”

“Aides are adamant that if a meeting were to go ahead tomorrow at Buckingham Palace, the Queen will also be present which might prove a bone of contention,” they added.

“There have been two possibilities for a meeting discussed actually,” the source continued. “One for this evening at Clarence House and one for tomorrow.

"There hasn’t been an agreement made about either meeting just yet, but discussions are still ongoing while Harry is here to see if something can be secured for tomorrow.”

However, after touching down in his home country, a spokesman for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that Harry will not be meeting Charles today.

"It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."