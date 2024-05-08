Stormy Daniels exposes Donald Trump in hush money trial testimony

Adult film star recounts graphic details of alleged sexual encounter with former US president

Donald Trump's attorney accuses Stormy Daniels of lying for profit. — Reuters/File

Former United States president Donald Trump's hush money trial continued Tuesday as his adult film star Stormy Daniels took the witness stand to testify against him in court.

Daniels, 45, recounted salacious details of her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, 77, during her testimony on Tuesday.

In the lawsuit, she had alleged that Trump had paid her $130,000 to keep silent during his presidential race 10 years later.

According to CNN, Daniels recounted graphic details from Trump’s hotel room, in a mostly casual and conversational tone.

Additionally, some of the details she described were so explicit that Judge Juan Merchan had to cut her off at several points.

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers argued that Daniels had unfairly prejudiced the jury, requesting Judge Merchan to declare a mistrial which was denied.

However, he said that some of the details from Daniels were "better left unsaid."



Daniels also testified about the interest that Republican presidential candidate and his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen seemed to have had in buying her story after the "Access Hollywood" tape came out just before the 2016 election.

The adult film star will be back on the witness stand Thursday.

Trump’s attorney Susan Necheles will resume her cross-examination of Daniels following nearly 90 minutes of tense questioning, during which she accused the adult film actress of lying for profit.