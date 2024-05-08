 

Buckingham Palace decides not to comment on Prince Harry's UK visit

Prince Harry arrived in UK without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet on Tuesday

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Buckingham Palace has decided not to comment on Prince Harry's appearance in London, after the Duke returned to UK for Invictus Games event.

This has been claimed by GB News in its report titled, “Prince Harry steps out in London as he marks 10th anniversary of Invictus Games.”

The Reuters also published a similar report saying “The palace has said it would not comment on matters relating to Harry.”

It comes after Prince Harry returned to UK without Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet to mark the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games event, and his spokesperson confirmed there will be no meeting between the Duke and his father King Charles.

Harry’s spokesperson confirmed: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."


