 

King Charles snubs Prince Harry using Prince William?

King Charles has seemingly snubbed Prince Harry majorly with a move involving Prince William

May 08, 2024

King Charles snubs Prince Harry using Prince William?

King Charles has seemingly made a massive decision regarding Prince William and it involves him taking on something that Prince Harry used to undertake, right around the same time he visited the UK again for the Invictus Games thanksgiving service.

For those unversed, this rumored snub involves the Colonel in Chief of Prince Harry’s old regiment.

The ceremony for this is due to take place next week and in the eyes of a royal insider “timing is everything” when it comes to the British monarchy.

Per the insider, this move “will be widely perceived as a snub” to Prince Harry, especially since he is currently, less than three miles apart.

It is also pertinent to mention that despite his touch down in London, Prince Harry will not be able to meet with King Charles as he has a ‘full programme’ for the time he’s visiting. 

