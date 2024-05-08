Prince Harry looking like he's in tatters after King Charles' snub

Prince Harry is reportedly starting to look like King Charles’ Invictus snub has left him in tatters.



Commentator and royal author Svar Nanan-Sen issued all sentiments regarding the Duke’s current relationship dynamic with the Royal Family.

He weighed in on everything in a candid write up for GB News.

During the course of it all he said, “Prince Harry's relationship with the senior members of the Royal Family looks to be in tatters after King Charles declined to see his son this week.”

This came despite the Duke flying multiple miles, straight from the US to London for the 10th anniversary event for the Invictus Games.

It is also pertinent to mention that the last time that any member of the Royal Family met with Prince Harry was when he jetted over in February upon hearing of King Charles’ cancer, just a couple of hours before the rest of the world.

This time around, right after news of his touch down into London made headlines a spokesperson of Prince Harry released a statement to clear the air about the potential meet and greet.

According to GB News the spokesperson said, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.”

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”