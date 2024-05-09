King Charles fears meeting Prince Harry before emotional readiness

King Charles is reportedly not ready to face his son Prince Harry

King Charles reportedly needs some emotional readiness before he can, experts warn.

Everything has been brought to light by royal expert Rupert Bell.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with TalkTV.

He began by saying, “Given the nature of what the King has been through” and the “fact Harry spends 95 percent of his time in America” might have been the reason for not setting up a meeting this time around.

“Maybe the King just feels like he's not ready, emotionally, as well as anything else, to have even 30 minutes with his son,” the expert also questioned.

All in all the problem is that “Thirty minutes isn't really enough time to get beyond the small talk stage. What they really needs is some honest-to-goodness father and son time.”

For those unversed, all of this has come shortly after it was reported that King Charles will not be able to meet with Prince Harry this time around, due to his “full programme.”