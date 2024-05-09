 

King Charles fears meeting Prince Harry before emotional readiness

King Charles is reportedly not ready to face his son Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

King Charles fears meeting Prince Harry before emotional readiness 

King Charles reportedly needs some emotional readiness before he can, experts warn.

Everything has been brought to light by royal expert Rupert Bell.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with TalkTV.

He began by saying, “Given the nature of what the King has been through” and the “fact Harry spends 95 percent of his time in America” might have been the reason for not setting up a meeting this time around.

“Maybe the King just feels like he's not ready, emotionally, as well as anything else, to have even 30 minutes with his son,” the expert also questioned.

All in all the problem is that “Thirty minutes isn't really enough time to get beyond the small talk stage. What they really needs is some honest-to-goodness father and son time.”

For those unversed, all of this has come shortly after it was reported that King Charles will not be able to meet with Prince Harry this time around, due to his “full programme.”

More From Entertainment

Kate Middleton's well being to dictate Prince William's future in the monarchy video

Kate Middleton's well being to dictate Prince William's future in the monarchy
Prince Harry, King Charles have ‘long road' ahead of ‘healing'

Prince Harry, King Charles have ‘long road' ahead of ‘healing'
Kendrick Lamar warns Kanye West over Drake beef?

Kendrick Lamar warns Kanye West over Drake beef?
Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans

Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans
Princess Diana family celebrates ‘lonely' Prince Harry at St. Paul's

Princess Diana family celebrates ‘lonely' Prince Harry at St. Paul's
Prince Harry keeps Diana close at St.Paul's after King snub: Here's How

Prince Harry keeps Diana close at St.Paul's after King snub: Here's How
Prince Harry 'sympathized' over King Charles lack of decency to meet him

Prince Harry 'sympathized' over King Charles lack of decency to meet him
Truth behind Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady cheating rumours exposed

Truth behind Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady cheating rumours exposed
Prince Harry looking like he's in tatters after King Charles' snub video

Prince Harry looking like he's in tatters after King Charles' snub
Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games amid royal snub by King Charles

Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games amid royal snub by King Charles
George, Amal Clooney new shifting plans revealed

George, Amal Clooney new shifting plans revealed
Prince Harry hit with emotional question about the UK video

Prince Harry hit with emotional question about the UK