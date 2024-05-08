Why Stormy Daniels courtroom sketch filled internet with distaste

Former president faces first criminal trial in New York

People mock Stormy Daniels' appearance. — Reuters

All ears were set on the Manhattan courthouse in New York City Tuesday where a famous adult movie icon Stormy Daniels testified in a criminal trial against former US president Donald Trump.

As no cameras are allowed in there, artists sketch the scenes inside the courthouse for the world to see them later. This time too, the sketchers did what they do but the over-caricaturised drawing of Stormy Daniels, the star witness, filled the internet with distaste.

The 77-year-old White House bidder was indicted last year in March for falsifying business records to pay the amount. He had pleaded not guilty to the 34 felonies.

Internet was abuzz with the sketch of Daniel’s testimony artists online, in which people claimed that she looked older than she was while others mocked her appearance.

Donald Trump listened to Stormy Daniels' testimony. — Reuters

With real name Stephanie Clifford, the 45-year-old Daniels was allegedly paid $130,000 by Donald Trump in 2016 to silence her for the extramarital exchange with the Republican in 2006.

During her testimony, she detailed how she met Trump and what happened between the two.

Stormy Daniels revealations about Donald Trump

Daniels was introduced to Trump in July 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, as per the testimony, where she was invited by the Republican to dinner at his hotel suite.

Daniels said Trump asked her whether she would like to appear on his TV show "Celebrity Apprentice."

"He was like, 'Wow, you — you are special. You remind me of my daughter.' You know, he was like, 'You're smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you,'" Daniels stated.