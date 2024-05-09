Sydney Sweeney takes bold role for next film

Sydney Sweeney opts to go for a challenging role in the sports-related biopic

For her next film, Sydney Sweeney decided to go bold, tough and challenging at the same time after she agreed to play the biopic of the boxer Christy Martin.

Apart from starring in the iconic role, the duties of the producer will similarly be performed by the Euphoria star in the film.

Preparing for the challenging character, Sydney said, "I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I've been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body."

She noted, "Christy's story isn't a light one, it's physically and emotionally demanding, there's a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

"Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse," Sydney shared.

Considered one of the most iconic female boxers in the U.S., the film's director, David Michôd, said it is "about Christy as a young gay woman in small town Virginia in the 1990s."

He continued, "She came from a relatively conservative family and wasn't allowed to be who she was so she used boxing as a vehicle to express herself and her rage."