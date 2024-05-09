Kristen Stewart slams Hollywood for hyping Margot Robbie movies

Kristen Stewart called Hollywood 'phony' for not covering difficult subjects around womanhood

Kristen Stewart is not holding back when it comes to calling out “phony” Hollywood.



For her cover interview with PORTER magazine, the 33-year-old actress said that the industry is not doing much to tackle patriarchal themes, despite making it seem like they are.

“[There’s a] thinking that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy, and how we’re all made of it. It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, ‘Ok, cool. You’ve chosen four,’” she said.

Claiming that Hollywood still needs to cover broader themes around womanhood, Kristen added, “And I’m in awe of those women, I love those women, [but] it feels phony. If we’re congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven’t really done enough, then we stop broadening.”

Talking about her directorial debut, Kristen emphasized that this is the reason she wants to make a way around difficult subjects.

“I’m going to make this movie before I ever work for someone else. Yeah, I will quit the f*****g business. I won’t make a-f*****g-nother movie until I make this movie. I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going,” she said.

Kristen is working on her first feature film based on Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir The Chronology of Water which will be about "incest and periods."