What's inside Neom's futuristic coastal community Jaumur?

Saudi Arabia's megaproject unveils luxury marina community along Gulf of Aqaba

Neom's Jaumur marina community expected to be most cosmopolitan place. — Al Arabiya via Neom

Neom’s board of directors has recently given the world a look inside the biggest luxury community along the Gulf of Aqaba shoreline, named Jaumur.

The development is expected to be the most cosmopolitan place and meets the highest criteria of future livability and active lifestyles, according to the Saudi Gazette.

According to a report by Al Arabiya, Jaumur is designed to strengthen Neom’s position in the regional development of northwest Saudi Arabia.

The report revealed that the focal point of this exclusive community is an impressive marina that will serve around 6,000 residents.

Neom's Jaumur to offer 700 luxury villas, 500 marina apartments. — Al Arabiya via Neom

The marina comprises of 700 luxury villas and 500 marina apartments, all of which have private mooring and beachfront access.

Additionally, Jaumur will have two destination hotels that will offer 350 rooms and suites for visitors to enjoy contemporary seaside hospitality and recreational opportunities.

The marina is also topped by a massive one-and-a-half-kilometre aerofoil that serves as a majestic entry for the world’s largest superyachts and a protective barrier for their berths.

Jaumur's massive 1.5km aerofoil to serve as majestic entry for world’s largest superyachts. — Al Arabiya via Neom

Jaumur offers a vibrant blend of leisure, cultural, and entertainment activities, including year-round events, renowned shopping establishments, and top-notch dining options.

The community will also house a premier international boarding school and a cutting-edge deep-sea research centre, which will focus on marine protection and discovery.

Saudi Arabia to establish deep-sea research centre in Neom's Jaumur. — Al Arabiya via Neom

The research institute aims to establish Neom as a premier hub for oceanographic study.

The residential school will provide comprehensive education to a selected group of international students, with diverse faculty.