Prince William ‘only works' when Prince Harry is ‘making news'

Prince William accused of staging event to overshadow Prince Harry’s Invictus Games event

Prince William was brutally bashed after he tried to steal the spotlight off of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games service by highlighting his own work.



The Kensington Palace shared a video featuring William handing over medals to Olympians the same day Harry marked the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in the UK.

The reel, which showed the Prince of Wales honouring people from different industries and walks of live with medals at the Windsor castle, did not sit well with royal fans and followers.

In the comments section, social media users accused William of staging the Windsor event to overshadow Harry’s arrival in the UK and his work to make the Invictus Games successful.



“It’s a shame that @princeandprincessofwales did not attend Invictus games,” one disappointed user commented, “They don’t honor the veterans.”

One even noted how William “only works” when Prince Harry is grabbing headlines with his projects. “Prince Harry should come more in England so that William can work cause he only works when his brother is making news,” they penned.

Another angry user chimed in, “Imaging sharing military patronages to each other every day but don’t really care about the veterans… and even staging some medals whatever to overshadow the veterans.”

One fan of Prince Harry expressed their love for the Duke of Sussex in a note addressing the Prince of Wales, telling him that it was “big shame on your part to have such disregard for your brother and his family.”

“So proud of Harry as he’s being soo genuine and not concerned about any sort of judgement,” the noted added. “Which era do you’ll live in? That you’ll can’t forgive and find peace.”

“Controlling and holding on to grudges to have a fake sense of power seems the only thing you’ll are good at presently,” it continued. “Surrender to the higher power and find true freedom. Soo proud of Harry.”