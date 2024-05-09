 

Kanye West's new role for Bianca Censori amid explicit studio laid bare

Bianca Censori was previously branded as Kim Kardashian's 'dupe'

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Kanye West has reportedly turned his Aussie muse Bianca Censori into Kim "1.5."

Kanye West has reportedly turned his Aussie muse Bianca Censori into Kim “1.5.”

As fans will know, the controversial musician confirmed the establishment of an explicit studio with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband Mike Moz.

Recently, the now adult star, John Legendary expressed his concern for him in a recent chat with The Mirror.

“I read that he's admitted that P*** affected almost every choice that he made for the rest of his life since he was like five years old since he first saw his dad's Playboy magazine. He also mentioned something about Hollywood being a brothel,” John reflected.

He also said of the 29-year-old Australian interior designer, Bianca Censori, "When you look at her, you just think of s**."

Explaining Kanye’s rationale, he also said, "Like she is a s** symbol and I feel that's one of the inspirations that Kanye has. He may want to create fashion where everybody feels like a s** symbol.”

“Everyone wants to feel s**y and desired and lusted after, regardless of what we may say out in the open," he even claimed.

Later in the chat, the adult star even branded Bianca Censori a true carbon copy of the American TV personality, Kim Kardashian.

John declared, "She's hot, like Kim Kardashian 1.5," and resigned from the chat. 

