 

Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for polls after top court grants temporary bail

Kejriwal's government and his Aam Aadmi Party deny corruption allegations on Delhi chief minister

By
Reuters

May 10, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister and leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal is greeted by Sanjay Singh, a member of parliament, as Raghav Chadha, one of the party's candidates, looks on at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, February 11, 2020. — Reuters
  • Top court's verdict boosts India's opposition alliance.
  • Delhi CM was in pre-trial detention since April 1.
  • Kejriwal is a staunch critic of PM Narendar Modi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday was granted temporary bail by the Supreme Court of India in a graft case, allowing him to conduct his election campaign in the ongoing general elections in the country.

The move by India's top court has boosted the country's opposition alliance in which Kejriwal remains one of the top leaders.

In the seven-phase polls in the South Asian country, the elections have been marred by charges alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration in the Centre is using investigating agencies to hurt his party's rivals — an accusation that his government has denied.

The Enforcement Directorate, India's financial crime-fighting agency, arrested Kejriwal — a staunch critic of Modi and a key opposition leader — on March 21 in connection with corruption allegations related to the capital territory's liquor policy.

Kejriwal's government and his Aam Aadmi Party have denied the corruption allegations. Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party say that the investigating agencies are only doing their job and the government is not influencing them.

Kejriwal has been in pre-trial detention since April 1, and his wife Sunita has stepped in to campaign for his decade-old party in his absence.

India began voting on April 19 and elections to more than half the total 543 seats were completed with the third phase on May 7. The national capital territory will vote on May 25.

Voting concludes on June 1 and counting is set for June 4.

More From World

Donald Trump angered over judge's recent remarks

Donald Trump angered over judge's recent remarks
Donald Trump speaks up about Barron Trump amid political debut

Donald Trump speaks up about Barron Trump amid political debut
President Joe Biden makes blunder amid hosting WNBA Las Vegas Aces

President Joe Biden makes blunder amid hosting WNBA Las Vegas Aces
How to conduct effective meetings? Jeff Bezos tells his secret

How to conduct effective meetings? Jeff Bezos tells his secret
Dubai named richest Middle Eastern city, New York tops list of wealthiest

Dubai named richest Middle Eastern city, New York tops list of wealthiest
David Beckham embarks on another legal venture

David Beckham embarks on another legal venture
WATCH: Horse stranded over rooftop of house in Brazil amid flooding

WATCH: Horse stranded over rooftop of house in Brazil amid flooding
Donald Trump is now cryptocurrency's 'biggest' supporter in US

Donald Trump is now cryptocurrency's 'biggest' supporter in US
Australian city building new £2.8bn airport to deal with overtourism

Australian city building new £2.8bn airport to deal with overtourism
What's inside Neom's futuristic coastal community Jaumur?

What's inside Neom's futuristic coastal community Jaumur?
Donald Trump's youngest son Barron to make political debut

Donald Trump's youngest son Barron to make political debut
Why Stormy Daniels courtroom sketch filled internet with distaste

Why Stormy Daniels courtroom sketch filled internet with distaste