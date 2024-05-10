Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin unofficial ‘royal' tour with kids meet and greet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin unofficial ‘royal' tour with kids meet and greet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally kicked off their official tour of Nigeria and the first event on their list is a meet and greet with children.

The unofficial royal tour will last a total of 72 hours and will feature a tour of a school named Lights Academy in Abuja.

That will be held under the Archewell Foundation for those unversed.

This is the first post-royal life tour that the couple have engaged in, and for this cultural exchange they were called over by the cheif of defense for the country.

Experts believe this trip is a way for Meghan Markle to learn more about her heritage as she admitted to having over 40% Nigerian heritage in her Archetypes podcast with Spotify.

Prior to this Prince Harry was in the UK to attend the 10th anniversary event for the Invictus Games.

He spent a total of three days there and faced booing as well as a 'snub' from King Charles who hosted a mandatory garden party around the same time as Prince Harry's event.

Prince Harry was joined by Princess Diana's brother and sister for the proceedings at St Paul's Cathedral but no senior working member of the Royal Family made it to attendance.