full itinerary for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip revealed

Here is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s entire itinerary for the trip in Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s full itinerary for the Nigeria trip revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official itinerary for the visit to Nigeria has just been revealed.



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Itinerary in Nigeria:

Day 1: May 10th, 2024

The couple was slated to visit a school in the capital city of Abuja. They began with a visit to a school alongside the chief of defense staff, Christopher Musa, and will next make it to a military hospital for sick and wounded servicemen.

Day 2: May 11th, 2024

According to a report by People magazine, the second day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour will include the Nigeria: Unconquered organization staff who oversee the country’s Invictus Games participation.

Later on, into the day they are slated to visit a reception for military families as well.

It has also been reported that Meghan will co-host a Women in Leadership event alongside the director general of the World Trade Organization named Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Day 3: May 12th, 2024:

On the third day the couple will meet in Lagos, with the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This will include a cultural reception as well as other events, but details have not yet been confirmed according to Newsweek.





Why Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Nigeria?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to visit Nigeria after they were given an invitation by the country’s chief of defense staff named General Christopher Musa.