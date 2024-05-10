 

full itinerary for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip revealed

Here is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s entire itinerary for the trip in Nigeria

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s full itinerary for the Nigeria trip revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official itinerary for the visit to Nigeria has just been revealed.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Itinerary in Nigeria:

Day 1: May 10th, 2024

The couple was slated to visit a school in the capital city of Abuja. They began with a visit to a school alongside the chief of defense staff, Christopher Musa, and will next make it to a military hospital for sick and wounded servicemen.

Day 2: May 11th, 2024

According to a report by People magazine, the second day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour will include the Nigeria: Unconquered organization staff who oversee the country’s Invictus Games participation.

Later on, into the day they are slated to visit a reception for military families as well.

It has also been reported that Meghan will co-host a Women in Leadership event alongside the director general of the World Trade Organization named Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Day 3: May 12th, 2024:

On the third day the couple will meet in Lagos, with the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This will include a cultural reception as well as other events, but details have not yet been confirmed according to Newsweek.


Why Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Nigeria?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to visit Nigeria after they were given an invitation by the country’s chief of defense staff named General Christopher Musa.

More From Entertainment

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria
Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins

Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins
Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub video

Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub
Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart

Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart

David Beckham reveals one thing he would 'never' tell Victoria

David Beckham reveals one thing he would 'never' tell Victoria
David Beckham dishes on Spice Girls performance on Victoria's 50th birthday

David Beckham dishes on Spice Girls performance on Victoria's 50th birthday
King Charles makes his loyalty clear: Prince William over Prince Harry

King Charles makes his loyalty clear: Prince William over Prince Harry
Meghan Markle breaks silence as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle breaks silence as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry
Fans left complaining after Morgan Wallen, Post Malone drop long-awaited duet

Fans left complaining after Morgan Wallen, Post Malone drop long-awaited duet
Prince Harry sends powerful message to King Charles, Prince William video

Prince Harry sends powerful message to King Charles, Prince William

Angelina Jolie's attorney reacts to accusations by Brad Pitt video

Angelina Jolie's attorney reacts to accusations by Brad Pitt