 

David Beckham dishes on Spice Girls performance on Victoria's 50th birthday

David Beckham has revealed how the Spice Girls ended up dancing at his wife Victoria’s 50th birthday party

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

David Beckham has revealed how the Spice Girls ended up dancing at his wife Victoria’s 50th birthday party

David Beckham says the Spice Girls dance at his wife Victoria’s 50th birthday party last month wasn’t preplanned.

For her special day, Victoria reunited with her former bandmates from the Spice Girls, including Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, and Mel C. The group sent fans into a frenzy when they took to the stage and performed their routine for the song Stop, with David sharing the video on Instagram.

The football ace told Jimmy Kimmel on his show that he didn’t see the performance coming even though he organized the party himself. "Yeah, I did put it together," he said.

"It's actually been like 12 years since they did the Olympics in the UK but over 15 years since they actually were on the stage together. So obviously having them all there that night ... and I didn't expect them to all get up on stage."

He dished that he planned for his kids to recreate the video of the Spice Girls song Mama, but instead the group began to have a performance of their own.

He said: "But I had a whole video planned where me and my kids recreated the 'Mama' video. So my son, who plays the guitar and sings, had a song, and he sang 'Mama,' and then all of a sudden all the girls got up and I was like ..."

"I'm their biggest fan, y'know?,” David shared, adding “I tend to not tell my wife that because ... I tend to tell her that I fancied her when ... but she was a Spice Girl. So y'know, I love that about her. So I was a fan."

More From Entertainment

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria
Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins

Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins
Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub video

Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub
Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart

Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart

David Beckham reveals one thing he would 'never' tell Victoria

David Beckham reveals one thing he would 'never' tell Victoria
King Charles makes his loyalty clear: Prince William over Prince Harry

King Charles makes his loyalty clear: Prince William over Prince Harry
full itinerary for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip revealed video

full itinerary for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip revealed
Meghan Markle breaks silence as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle breaks silence as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry
Fans left complaining after Morgan Wallen, Post Malone drop long-awaited duet

Fans left complaining after Morgan Wallen, Post Malone drop long-awaited duet
Prince Harry sends powerful message to King Charles, Prince William video

Prince Harry sends powerful message to King Charles, Prince William

Angelina Jolie's attorney reacts to accusations by Brad Pitt video

Angelina Jolie's attorney reacts to accusations by Brad Pitt