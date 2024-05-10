David Beckham dishes on Spice Girls performance on Victoria's 50th birthday

David Beckham says the Spice Girls dance at his wife Victoria’s 50th birthday party last month wasn’t preplanned.

For her special day, Victoria reunited with her former bandmates from the Spice Girls, including Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, and Mel C. The group sent fans into a frenzy when they took to the stage and performed their routine for the song Stop, with David sharing the video on Instagram.

The football ace told Jimmy Kimmel on his show that he didn’t see the performance coming even though he organized the party himself. "Yeah, I did put it together," he said.

"It's actually been like 12 years since they did the Olympics in the UK but over 15 years since they actually were on the stage together. So obviously having them all there that night ... and I didn't expect them to all get up on stage."

He dished that he planned for his kids to recreate the video of the Spice Girls song Mama, but instead the group began to have a performance of their own.

He said: "But I had a whole video planned where me and my kids recreated the 'Mama' video. So my son, who plays the guitar and sings, had a song, and he sang 'Mama,' and then all of a sudden all the girls got up and I was like ..."

"I'm their biggest fan, y'know?,” David shared, adding “I tend to not tell my wife that because ... I tend to tell her that I fancied her when ... but she was a Spice Girl. So y'know, I love that about her. So I was a fan."