 

President Joe Biden makes blunder amid hosting WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Joe Biden's blunders never go unnoticed

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Joe Biden underlines victories of A’Ja Wilson's (R) Las Vegas Aces. — Reuters 

US President Joe Biden hosted Women's National Basket Ball Association (WNBA) two-time winners Las Vegas Aces at the White House Thursday where some of his blunders did not go unnoticed about the players.

The 81-year-old President during the hosting ceremony recalled the back-to-back victories of the Las Vegas Aces and mentioned the names of the people who made the team successful.

It was the time when he shouted out the recently-retired Candace Parker who never coached the team but according to Biden, she did.

Joe Biden mentioned the legendary player saying: "While she couldn’t be here. I want to acknowledge someone who we consider one of the greatest all-time coaches — Candace Parker."

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris hosts WNBA's Las Vegas Aces at White House. — Instagram/@joebiden

He went on with his compliments, however, correct this time: "She played 16 seasons in the league, two Olympic Gold Medals, two regular season MVPs, and a Final MVP."

"And look — and going out on top of the world with her third ring, she announced her retirement from the game. She announced her retirement from the game but I want to thank her for an incredible career. We know she has a whole world in front of her. A whole world."

The Becky Hammon's team crushed the Liberty in four WNBA Finals a season ago, led by two-time league MVP A'Ja Wilson, reported the New York Post.

Candace Parker announced her retirement in April. — Reuters

During the ceremony, Vice President Kamala Harris — who is also running mate of Joe Biden in US Elections 2024 — introduced the team and called Wilson “simply one of the best basketball players in the world."

"I kinda like that back-to-back," the Democrat Biden said, referring to the victories of Las Vegas Aces.

Parker announced her retirement in April after a decorated career in the WNBA. She was also picked as Adidas’ new president of women’s basketball Wednesday.

