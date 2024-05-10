President Joe Biden makes blunder amid hosting WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Joe Biden's blunders never go unnoticed

Joe Biden underlines victories of A’Ja Wilson's (R) Las Vegas Aces. — Reuters

US President Joe Biden hosted Women's National Basket Ball Association (WNBA) two-time winners Las Vegas Aces at the White House Thursday where some of his blunders did not go unnoticed about the players.

The 81-year-old President during the hosting ceremony recalled the back-to-back victories of the Las Vegas Aces and mentioned the names of the people who made the team successful.

It was the time when he shouted out the recently-retired Candace Parker who never coached the team but according to Biden, she did.

Joe Biden mentioned the legendary player saying: "While she couldn’t be here. I want to acknowledge someone who we consider one of the greatest all-time coaches — Candace Parker."

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris hosts WNBA's Las Vegas Aces at White House. — Instagram/@joebiden

He went on with his compliments, however, correct this time: "She played 16 seasons in the league, two Olympic Gold Medals, two regular season MVPs, and a Final MVP."

"And look — and going out on top of the world with her third ring, she announced her retirement from the game. She announced her retirement from the game but I want to thank her for an incredible career. We know she has a whole world in front of her. A whole world."



The Becky Hammon's team crushed the Liberty in four WNBA Finals a season ago, led by two-time league MVP A'Ja Wilson, reported the New York Post.

Candace Parker announced her retirement in April. — Reuters

During the ceremony, Vice President Kamala Harris — who is also running mate of Joe Biden in US Elections 2024 — introduced the team and called Wilson “simply one of the best basketball players in the world."

"I kinda like that back-to-back," the Democrat Biden said, referring to the victories of Las Vegas Aces.

Parker announced her retirement in April after a decorated career in the WNBA. She was also picked as Adidas’ new president of women’s basketball Wednesday.