 

Lainey Wilson announces 'innovative' new album, 'Whirlwind'

Lainey Wilson will be releasing her latest album, 'Whirlwind' on August 23, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Lainey Wilson just announced her upcoming, latest and fifth studio album, Whirlwind, on May 9, 2024.

The Wildflowers and Wild Horses singer took to her official Instagram account to upload her album’s cover artwork along with announcing the exciting news.

"That’s what my life has been the last couple years. I hope this record brings peace to your 'whirlwind' and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it,” Wilson captioned her post.

“August 23. Pre-order and pre-save it now!" she concluded, unveiling her album’s release date.

According to a press release, the album, Whirlwind, is "a daringly honest look into the country star's life and journey around the globe.”

"Whirlwind is an innovative and grounded extension of Wilson’s signature sound. Bridging together a diverse yet sonically cohesive collection of songs, the record bends genres while remaining true to the singer’s Western roots," another statement from a press release read.

Moreover, Lainey Wilson’s forthcoming album would also be revolving around stories narrating the singer's "highs, lows, and in-betweens."

