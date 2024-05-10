Donald Trump speaks up about Barron Trump amid political debut

Donald Trump reveals what Barron likes to do

Barron Trump likes top advise his father on politics. — Reuters

As Donald Trump and Melania Trump kept their son Barron Trump away from the public eye, the former president revealed what his 18-year-old child likes when it comes to politics.

Barron Trump was picked by the Republican Party of Florida Wednesday as one of the state’s delegates to the GOP National Convention, according to NBC News, marking his entry into politics.

The youngest Trump — who is set to graduate from high school next week — loves to advise his indictment-stricken father.

Barron Trump has been away from public eye under Melania Trump's watch. — AFP

“He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny,” Donald Trump told a local broadcaster in Philadelphia Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

"He’ll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" the presumptive nominee of the Republican party said.

The business mogul said: "So anyway, he’s a good guy. He’s a senior now in high school, and he’ll be going to college. And you know, a lot of, a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what’s going on in the last month."

Barron has been away from the public eye and was nowhere to be seen during Trump’s political campaigns as he was under strong care of Melania Trump — another low key member of the family.

At the Milwaukee convention he will be joined by Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.