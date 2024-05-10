 

Donald Trump angered over judge's recent remarks

Trump's ability to respond to criticism was limited

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Former US president was angered by Judge Juan Merchan's decision to refrain Michael Cohen from speaking publicly about the hush money trial as the attorney has been the prime witness of the case.

"There is no gag order for Michael Cohen. What the judge did was amazing, actually. Everybody can say whatever they want, but I’m not allowed to say anything about anybody. It’s a disgrace," Donald Trump said as the court proceedings were adjourned.

The former president was indicted last year in March for allegedly paying hush money by falsifying business records. The amount allegedly received by an adult film star Stormy Daniels was 130,000, paid by the then-fixer of the Republican Michael Cohen in 2016.

"What he just did now is a joke. It’s a disgrace," Trump stated.

The attorneys of Trump have repeatedly castigated Cohen's criticism of Trump as the GOP presumptive nominee’s response has been limited by the gag order.

The 77-year-old was fined for violating nine gag orders recently and was threatened to be incarcerated in contempt of court provided such practices would continue.

“I will direct [the prosecutors] to communicate to Cohen that the judge is asking him to refrain from any more statements about this case,” Merchan said Friday.

Cohen is believed to testify Monday as he has been called a key witness for the district attorney’s office. 

