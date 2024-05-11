 

Donald Trump's son Barron gives ‘commitments' more value over father

Republican National Convention scheduled from July 15 to July 18 in Wisconsin

Former United States president Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, has declined to participate as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention, Fox News reported.

The 18-year-old son of Trump, 77, whom he shares with former first lady Melania Trump, 54, will not be participating as a Florida's RNC delegate.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Office of Melania Trump said that her son "regretfully declined" the delegate selection.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," the statement said.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled from July 15 through July 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where Trump will officially be crowned as the Republican challenger to Democratic President Joe Biden.

The delegates from each state will designate their candidate for the November election.

According to a list released earlier this week by the Florida Republican Party, several members of the Trump family were chosen to be delegates, including Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump Tiffany Trump, Donald Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Barron lived in the White House as a child when his father was president, but has been fiercely protected from public view.

Additionally, Trump's oldest daughter and former White House senior advisor, Ivanka, was not named on the list.

