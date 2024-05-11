Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big announcement in Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Nigeria following the Duke’s return to UK for Invictus Games event.



As the royal couple arrived in the African country, they also made a major announcement.

They say, “In 2023, The Archewell Foundation supported girls’ education and health in Nigeria, collaborating with The GEANCO Foundation to send school supplies and menstrual products to 2,500 girls in the region, addressing their critical needs and contributing to long-term, sustainable solutions in their lives.

“An estimated 37 million women and girls in Nigeria experience period poverty, unable to access or afford menstrual hygiene products. As a result, millions of girls in the country miss school every month, crippling their educational advancement.”

It further reads, “The Duke and Duchess will continue to support this prolific partnership with The GEANCO Foundation by providing hygiene products to 1,500 girls and pregnant women through their Foundation.”

Archie and Lilibet parents announced, “We are pleased to announce the expansion of this partnership to include mental health resources and training for teenage girls and boys across Nigeria, where like so many other counties, stigma still has a stronghold.”

With this expansion, GEANCO will hold summits designed to provide the necessary information, skills, and coping mechanisms to thrive.