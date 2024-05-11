Kelly Clarkson's THIS habit brews ‘tension behind scenes' of talk show

Kelly Clarkson's habit has workers at set of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' concerned

Kelly Clarkson's habit has workers at set of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' concerned

Singer Kelly Clarkson’s habit to go around barefoot at NBC is reportedly putting off those who work with her due to her stinky feet!

According to a new report, Kelly goes around barefoot on the set of her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Kelly's barefoot habit has become a hot topic behind the scenes," a tipster dished to The National Enquirer.

"It's not just about hygiene, it's about maintaining a certain image," they continued.

"You wouldn't catch anyone else flaunting bare feet inside NBC — but SHE gets away with it,” they remarked.

Kelly is known to have a penchant for going barefoot. The Stronger hitmaker even documented herself on a tour of the White House while barefoot.

The source added: "Kelly's all about creating a laid-back, comfortable vibe for her audience. She wants viewers to feel at home, like they can just kick off their own shoes and relax along with her."

"Let's not get carried away here," another source tattled. "She's not traipsing around the entire building without shoes — but there's definitely tension brewing over this."

They added: "The clash between professionalism and casual comfort is real!"