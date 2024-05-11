 

Dr Shola gushes over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's close bond

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Royal commentator Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s close bond as the California-based royal couple arrived in Nigeria.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the British born Nigerian political & women's rights activist shared photos of Harry and Meghan from their first day visit and gushed over them.

Dr Shola tweeted, “The love language that exudes from Harry and Meghan’s touch is a body language that should be studied.

“They aren’t just husband and wife, lovers & parents of Archie & Lilibet. They’re best friends.”

She continued, “We love to see it #HarryandMeghaninNigeria.”

The couple are on their first trip to African country, prompted by links forged through the Invictus Games, an international sporting event Harry started a decade ago for military personnel wounded in action.

Harry said Nigeria had expressed interest to host the 2029 games.

Prince Harry and Meghan were greeted with wild cheers, song and dance as they visited a school to talk about mental health in Nigeria's capital Abuja on their first day of visit on Friday and the Duke of Sussex later met wounded soldiers in northern Kaduna.

