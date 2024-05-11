 

Prince Harry's protective gesture toward Meghan Markle on Nigeria trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a trip to Nigeria

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly left Meghan Markle in the capital of Nigeria, Abuja, as he continues his tour of the country.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has gone to a hospital in an “unsafe” territory of the country. The UK foreign office "advises against all travel to Kaduna State". The father-of-two had high-level security on his visit and met injured soldiers.

The UK Government's site details: "Banditry and violent attacks are frequent and there is a high threat of kidnap. Incidents of intercommunal violence occur and trains are vulnerable to attack. If you’re travelling in the north-west against FCDO advice, be extremely cautious and monitor local media.”

The Sussexes are in the country for a five day tour after being invited by the country’s army chief. They touched down in the country early on Friday and visited a school in Abuja, where the Duke gave an enlightened speech on mental health.

Harry said: "In some places around the world, more than you would believe, there is a stigma against mental health. Too many people don't want to talk about it because it's invisible, it's in your mind and we can't see it."

He encouraged everyone to take care of their own mental health so they can be there for their loved ones. 

