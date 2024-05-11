 

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani 'growing together' despite marital woes?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot after meeting at 'The Voice'

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Photo: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani 'growing together' despite marital woes?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have reportedly fought against all odds to make their marriage work.

As fans will be aware, the musician couple, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, officially tied the knot on 3 July 2021 after meeting on The Voice.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, a source close to the couple spilled the beans and shared, “A lot of their friends were really worried it would end in divorce.”

The insider also revealed, “They’d been fighting a lot, and their schedules have been challenging for them.”

“Gwen and Blake felt they had fallen out of love,” the insider even claimed.

Nonetheless, the source declared that now they have worked around their differences.

“They prioritized spending time with one another and got back to doing the things that brought them together in the first place, like making music,” they concluded.

This comes after Gwen previously weighed in on the creative process behind the duo’s love-themed song, Purple Irises, and said that “[It] comes from the idea that when you plant something, you are planting hope and watching love grow, weathering all the different seasons of growth.”

She explained at that time, “We are in this together, we planted the seeds together, and we are growing together.”

