Prince Harry ‘attacks' main reason Royal rift has become ‘so public'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the Royal Family has become public over the last few years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been very vocal about alleged atrocities that couple faced at the hands of the Institution, have burnt all the bridges of their Royal return.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says the husband and wife’s "attacks on it in recent years is the main reason".

"If, instead of knocking it, as talking heads they chose did in the 'Harry and Meghan' documentary for Netflix, they praised the Commonwealth whilst in Nigeria which is a member, it could help to heal relations," Fitzwilliams said.

He added: "It is, after all, Queen Elizabeth's most significant legacy. It is also probable the King did not appreciate Harry's interview on Good Morning America, after they met in February, when he learnt of his father's diagnosis and when he talked of family unity."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet