 

Prince Harry ‘attacks' main reason Royal rift has become ‘so public'

Prince Harry blamed for exposing Royal rift in public

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the Royal Family has become public over the last few years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been very vocal about alleged atrocities that couple faced at the hands of the Institution, have burnt all the bridges of their Royal return.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says the husband and wife’s "attacks on it in recent years is the main reason".

"If, instead of knocking it, as talking heads they chose did in the 'Harry and Meghan' documentary for Netflix, they praised the Commonwealth whilst in Nigeria which is a member, it could help to heal relations," Fitzwilliams said.

He added: "It is, after all, Queen Elizabeth's most significant legacy. It is also probable the King did not appreciate Harry's interview on Good Morning America, after they met in February, when he learnt of his father's diagnosis and when he talked of family unity."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet

More From Entertainment

Everything Meghan Markle told Nigerian kids about Lilibet

Everything Meghan Markle told Nigerian kids about Lilibet

Meghan Markle is ‘Disney Princess come to life' in Nigeria

Meghan Markle is ‘Disney Princess come to life' in Nigeria
Prince Harry had ‘eyebrows raised', Meghan happy over titles in Nigeria

Prince Harry had ‘eyebrows raised', Meghan happy over titles in Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hitting right note' in ‘excitement' in Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hitting right note' in ‘excitement' in Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘boost' name with Nigeria trip: Expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘boost' name with Nigeria trip: Expert
Prince Harry not allowed ‘anywhere near ailing Kate Middleton' after insult

Prince Harry not allowed ‘anywhere near ailing Kate Middleton' after insult

Sean 'Diddy' Combs files for assault lawsuit dismissal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs files for assault lawsuit dismissal
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani 'growing together' despite marital woes?

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani 'growing together' despite marital woes?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal performance' on trip to Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal performance' on trip to Nigeria
Travis Kelce faces new pressure in Taylor Swift relationship

Travis Kelce faces new pressure in Taylor Swift relationship
Prince Harry's protective gesture toward Meghan Markle on Nigeria trip video

Prince Harry's protective gesture toward Meghan Markle on Nigeria trip
Prince Harry's recent words mask ‘anger, bitterness' toward royal family video

Prince Harry's recent words mask ‘anger, bitterness' toward royal family