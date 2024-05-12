Aurora borealis expected to continue to grace US skies next week

Earthlings may get another chance to witness northern lights once again next week. — Reuters/File

A spectacular display of northern lights lit up the skies last night across different parts of the world, turning the phenomenon into a free, multi-day light festival for Earthlings.

The places where the aurora borealis made an appearance last night included the United States, Germany, Switzerland, China, England and Spain.

However, if you missed out on last night's display, then don't worry because the show has only just begun!

According to an NBC News report, federal forecasters in the United States predict that the aurora borealis is likely to return on Sunday and possibly into next week.

More northern lights expected next week in the US. — Reuters/File

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters, geomagnetic storm activity will likely return on Sunday.

According to the latest forecasts from the center, the geomagnetic storm activity that may affect Earth is expected on Monday and possibly Tuesday.

"Severe and extreme" geomagnetic storms were likely to occur, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said in a forecast statement.

It said that the storms are producing massive solar flaring in an area of sun spots that faces Earth and the geomagnetic impacts were likely to continue until that part of the sun rotates away.

"Severe storm levels" were expected on Sunday, "active to severe storm levels" on Monday, and "unsettled to minor storm levels" on Tuesday, the center said in a forecast published on Saturday.