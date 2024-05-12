Bill Gates, ex-wife send sweet messages to daughter on medical school graduation

Microsoft founder, ex-wife are now proud parents of a medical school graduate!

Bill Gates, ex-wife Melinda's daughter graduates medical school. — Instagram/@jenngatesnassar

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates were full of joy and pride as they congratulated their eldest daughter Jennifer on Saturday following her graduation from medical school.

Jennifer shared a photo of herself in her graduation cap and gown in a post on her Instagram, where she wrote: "Dr. Gates, MD, MPH ????‍. Can’t believe we’ve reached this moment, a little girl's childhood aspiration come true.

"It’s been a whirlwind of learning, exams, late nights, tears, discipline and many moments of self-doubt, but the highs certainly outweighed the lows these past 5 years.

"I am deeply grateful for this experience and so indebted and thankful to my professors, mentors, friends, and family for their endless support along the way."

Her parents showed up in the comment section to congratulate her on her graduation from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.



The tech billionaire, 68, wrote: "What you have achieved today — and every day leading up to it — is a tremendous accomplishment, @jenngatesnassar. I’m so proud of you for finishing medical school, and I can’t wait to watch you take this next step into residency."

"Your patients will be lucky to call you doctor," he added.

Melinda, 59, wrote: "Jenn, I am so proud of you — and you should be so proud of yourself! What an incredible tribute to your passion, intelligence and hard work. Can’t wait to see where your next chapter takes you."

Bill and Melinda finalised their divorce in August 2021, months after they announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

The share three kids, daughters Jennifer, 28, and Phoebe, 21, and son Rory, 24.