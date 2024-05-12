Hollywood exec breaks down what Meghan Markle is really like

A Hollywood exec has finally shed some light on what Meghan Markle was like during the filming of ‘Suits’

Hollywood exec breaks down what Meghan Markle is really like

Some insight on what Kate Middleton was like back when she was like during her time on the hit show Suits.



The high powered executive weighed I non everything during their interview with the Daily Mail.

The exec in question, named Bonnie Hammer started off by simply saying, “Meghan was incredible,” thought out it all.

“She was amazing on staff, but she wasn’t afraid to raise her hand and say, ‘Can you explain? Can you help me with something if I want to be more than just a young star?'”

Ms Hammer also went as far as to add, “She was one of the more junior people on the show, and she grew into part of the ensemble because she worked her butt off. She tried hard, asked questions, and had a can-do attitude.”

Before signing off she also doubled down on everything and added, “She was very strong, and she was amazing on the show, and again did she absorb what I said.”

“I think she absorbed what anyone and everyone told her that she believed would help her performance or help her do well in that situation. So I give her a lot of credit for that,” she also added before concluding.

For those unversed, Ms Hammer later went on to mentor Markle as well, as the duo was often seen on the red carpet afterwards, but their current relationship remains a mystery.