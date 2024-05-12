Matthew McConaughey admits mom was not good cook

Matthew McConaughey says his mother was not a good cook but she would discipled anyone on the breakfast table who would be ungracious.



Appearing on Your Mama's Kitchen podcast, the Interstellar star remembered the good manners his mom, Kay McConaughey, taught him and his siblings from the start.

"My mom was not a good cook, but she always made sure that we had hot meals, always," he said.

Recounting, the Academy winner added, "That's where I remember coming in and maybe being grumpy or not getting a good sleep that night or being anxious about something to do school that day."

He continued, "And if my attitude wasn't great. If I didn't go 'Wow, look at this! Thank you for breakfast mom,' she'd immediately jump in and go, 'Get your butt back to your room.'"

"'Get back in bed, and do not come in this kitchen to have the breakfast that I made you until you're ready to see the rose in the vase instead of the dust on the table,'" the 54-year-old recalled.