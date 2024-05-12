 

Matthew McConaughey admits mom was not good cook

Matthew McConaughey opens up about his mother's cooking and her teachings to them

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Matthew McConaughey admits mom was not good cook

Matthew McConaughey says his mother was not a good cook but she would discipled anyone on the breakfast table who would be ungracious.

Appearing on Your Mama's Kitchen podcast, the Interstellar star remembered the good manners his mom, Kay McConaughey, taught him and his siblings from the start.

"My mom was not a good cook, but she always made sure that we had hot meals, always," he said.

Recounting, the Academy winner added, "That's where I remember coming in and maybe being grumpy or not getting a good sleep that night or being anxious about something to do school that day."

He continued, "And if my attitude wasn't great. If I didn't go 'Wow, look at this! Thank you for breakfast mom,' she'd immediately jump in and go, 'Get your butt back to your room.'"

"'Get back in bed, and do not come in this kitchen to have the breakfast that I made you until you're ready to see the rose in the vase instead of the dust on the table,'" the 54-year-old recalled.

More From Showbiz

Nick Jonas honours Priyanka Chopra, family matriarchs on Mother's Day video

Nick Jonas honours Priyanka Chopra, family matriarchs on Mother's Day
Taylor Swift 'fired up' for next Eras Tour stop after epic Paris finale video

Taylor Swift 'fired up' for next Eras Tour stop after epic Paris finale
Paris Hilton celebrates first Mother's Day as mom video

Paris Hilton celebrates first Mother's Day as mom
Jim Parsons makes emotional return to 'Young Sheldon'

Jim Parsons makes emotional return to 'Young Sheldon'
Alicia Keys reveals how she 'feels seen' with 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys reveals how she 'feels seen' with 'Hell's Kitchen'
Jeff Daniels reveals the secret of long-lasting marriage

Jeff Daniels reveals the secret of long-lasting marriage

Mark Wahlberg pays tribute to two moms on Mother's Day video

Mark Wahlberg pays tribute to two moms on Mother's Day
Victoria Beckham marks Mother's Day with loving tribute

Victoria Beckham marks Mother's Day with loving tribute
Travis Kelce shows signature smile on first big acting job

Travis Kelce shows signature smile on first big acting job
Lindsay Lohan just in time for her first Mother's Day

Lindsay Lohan just in time for her first Mother's Day
David Beckham supports wife Victoria Beckham latest skincare line

David Beckham supports wife Victoria Beckham latest skincare line
Kim Kardashian ignores gym trainer warnings? video

Kim Kardashian ignores gym trainer warnings?