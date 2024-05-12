 

Prince William needs large belts of stimulants and drinks amid competing priorities

Prince William warned he needs to reassess his future plans as he can’t stay divided between Kate Middleton, his kids and the monarchy for long

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Experts fear Prince William will need artificial stimulants to keep him awake if his attention continues to remain divided between Kate Middleton, his kids and the monarchy for much longer.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on Princess Anne’s contribution to the royal rooster of engagements, despite being in her 70’s.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “Short of Anne developing a taste for Red Bull and crushed-up Sudafed mixed with Fizz Whizz, how long will she, and a couple of aged dukes, be able to keep this sort of pace and load up?”

All in all, “it is against this backdrop we have to look at William and the decision he is facing about how he juggles the competing priorities of Kate and the kids and the monarchy.”

“His family needs the Prince of Wales oh-so-badly right now. And Crown Inc. needs William oh-so-badly too. I have no idea how he can truly balance these competing priorities.”

Before concluding she also added, “That question of scotch versus whiskey? Scratch it. Really, I think he needs large belts of both of them sloshed together in a glass, right now. And then maybe another one. And one after that.”

