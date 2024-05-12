Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark reactions as they stand for 'God Save The King' anthem

Prince Harry and Meghan stood for the UK national anthem, 'God Save The King', at a reception held for military families in Nigeria

Royal fans have expressed their views on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's awkward moment as they stood for the UK national anthem ‘God Save The King’ at Nigerian charity event.



Royal expert Simon Perry shared a video of the royal couple on his Instagram handle saying, “Prince Harry and Meghan stand for the UK national anthem, God Save The King, at a reception held for military families in Nigeria.”

Commenting on the post, one fan of Meghan and Harry writes, “In Nigeria, Harry is regarded as a prince and we accord him his respect. You can treat him as you like when he visits the UK, that's really not our problem.”

Another said, “Please stop this now, enough is enough. Prince Harry does not represent the United Kingdom or the Crown. He OFFICIALLY IS NOT A REPRESENTATIVE OF THE UNITED KINGDOM. This is fraud.”

“Yet both aren’t singing or acknowledging. Nice one Nigeria drumming it home to these two who their King is,” the third commented.