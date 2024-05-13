Meghan Markle fulfilling on mothering ‘chatty' children: ‘It's a dream come true'

Meghan Markle expressed that she loves being a mother

Meghan Markle has spilled beans on her relationship with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on her ongoing trip to Nigeria.



The Duchess of Sussex, who sat for a a panel discussion on woman empowerment in the West African country, recalled her chat with NBCUniversal Bonnie Hammer over finding the work life balance.

Meghan then admitted that she struggled in achieving it all.

The Duchess added: “And this was before I was married. This was before I had children. This is before all the things in my life have certainly had a plot twist.”

She continued: "What I think that means now is that that balance will always change for you … What seems balanced 10 years ago is going to shift, and so being a mom has always been a dream of mine and I’m so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children, I love being a mom.”