 

Prince William, King Charles share true feelings on Harry, Meghan's 'mini royal tour' of Nigeria

King Charles and Prince William are expected to hold a crucial meeting to discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Nigeria tour

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Prince William, King Charles share true feelings on Harry, Meghan's 'mini royal tour'

A royal expert has disclosed King Charles and Prince William’s reaction to Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Nigeria, which has been referred to as a 'mini royal tour' despite the couple are not the working royals.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed that the term ‘mini royal tour’ would not have ‘pleased’ King Charles or Prince William.

Speaking to OK!, Jennie says, "The King and Prince William are firmly of the belief that you are either in or out of the working Royals. This seems to be a rather strange halfway house.”

“I think both the King and the Prince, and indeed the Government, will want it to be made clear that Harry is not representing either the Royal Family or Britain on this trip," the royal expert went on saying.

William and King Charles reaction has been disclosed after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received warm welcome in Nigeria on their three-day visit.

The couple have also opened up about their royal welcome during their Nigeria trip.

In a post on their newly-launched website, the couple write, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a vibrant and heartwarming welcome to Nigeria by Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, at Defence Headquarters in Abuja.”

“The couple were greeted with open arms, highlighting the deep connections made through the Invictus community, a celebration of resilience and the invincible spirit of injured service personnel, united by the transformative power of sport,” the post further reads.

