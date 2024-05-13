King Charles under fire for not making time to see Prince Harry in UK

A friend of Prince Harry could not hold back from criticizing King Charles for snubbing his son during his recent visit to the UK despite being fit to attend other events.



After the Duke touched down in the UK, his spokesperson revealed that Harry will not be meeting Charles due to the monarch’s packed schedule.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, a pal of Harry was not happy after the announcement was made and asked the publication why the monarch could not make time to see his son who flew all the way to the UK to meet him back in February post his cancer-diagnosis.

"Could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming,” Harry’s pal said.

However, a friend of King Charles was of expressed sadness about the situation but alluded that the reports of him refusing to meet with Harry might not be entirely accurate.

They said, "It’s all very sad. While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary. Well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”