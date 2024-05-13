 

Cold lava claims over 40 lives in Indonesia's Sumatra island

Rescuers continue efforts to search for 17 people still missing amid floods in Indonesia

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Cold lava wreaks havoc in Indonesia but what exactly is it? — Reuters/File

At least 41 people have lost their lives to flash floods and "cold lava" flowing from a volcano in the western Indonesian island of Sumatra, the BBC reported.

Over the weekend, heavy rain swept torrents of ash and rocks down Mount Marapi, which is Sumatra's most active volcano, inundating two districts.

The torrents swept people to their deaths and damaged more than 100 homes, mosques and public facilities.

By Sunday afternoon, rescuers had found 19 bodies in the worst-hit village of Canduang in Agam district and recovered nine other bodies in Tanah Datar, according to the National Search and Rescue Agency.

Meanwhile, 17 people are still missing.

Survivors fled as the "cold lava", which is a mixture of volcanic material and pebbles that flow down a volcano's slopes in the rain, flowed towards their homes.

"It was pitch black, so I used my cellphone as a torch. The road was muddy, so I chanted 'God, have mercy' over and over again," Rina Devina, a 43-year-old housewife from the Agam district told AFP.

Torrents of ash, rocks from Mount Marapi, Sumatra's most active volcano, destroy two districts. — Reuters/File

She revealed that a neighbour's house had been "flattened by big rocks" and four of her neighbours died.

What does 'cold lava' mean?

The phrase cold lava is a translation of the term "lahar" in Indonesian and Tagalog.

Temperatures range between 0°C and 100°C, according to how they are formed, but are typically below 50°C, according to several academic reports on the phenomenon.

A moving lahar resembles a "roiling slurry of wet concrete" that can grow in volume as it incorporates other debris in its path, said the US Geological Survey.

More From World

Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from Gates Foundation

Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from Gates Foundation
Stormy Daniels may not be only one Donald Trump had extramarital affair with

Stormy Daniels may not be only one Donald Trump had extramarital affair with
Dark side of First Lady Jill Biden revealed

Dark side of First Lady Jill Biden revealed
Neom offers over 250 unique job opportunities for its futuristic concept

Neom offers over 250 unique job opportunities for its futuristic concept
India elections: Fourth phase of polling begins as religious fault lines deepen

India elections: Fourth phase of polling begins as religious fault lines deepen
What three traits successful people have and others don't?

What three traits successful people have and others don't?
Joe Biden makes shocking revelation about Donald Trump

Joe Biden makes shocking revelation about Donald Trump
Jeff Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez gets emotional over son's college graduation

Jeff Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez gets emotional over son's college graduation
Canadian police arrest fourth Indian man for murder of Sikh leader Nijjar

Canadian police arrest fourth Indian man for murder of Sikh leader Nijjar
Inside 100-year-old UK train station transformed into £23m luxury hotel

Inside 100-year-old UK train station transformed into £23m luxury hotel
How UK's most respected Asian doctor turned attention to Pakistan

How UK's most respected Asian doctor turned attention to Pakistan
Aurora borealis expected to continue to grace US skies next week

Aurora borealis expected to continue to grace US skies next week