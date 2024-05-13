Nigerians break silence after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to Nigeria has become a topic of great discussion and has even led one person to address the urgent dangers that were seemingly set aside during that time.

Insights into the feelings of Nigerians have been shared by the secretary general of the National Youth Alliance, Tonye Inoriebo.

He weighed in on things during a candid interview with TalkTV.

During the course of that chat Mr Inoriebo began by sharing the general sentiment of the public, especially amid a socio-economic crisis.

He was even quoted saying, “In Nigeria, we feel disappointed, abandoned and betrayed.”

Overall, “we feel that the government is not challenged. They only used the media for publicity, but they are abandoning the crucial challenges of Nigeria.”

Before concluding he also attempted to drive the point home by saying, “As I'm talking to you now, a lot of Nigerians went to bed last night hungry. These people are starving.”