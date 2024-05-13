Jennifer Garner, John Miller to call off the wedding?

According to reports, Jennifer Garner recently said 'yes' to John Miller after six years of dating

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are thinking of pressing brakes on marriage plans.

Previously, a source told Life & Style, that after six years of dating, the Call Group CEO finally convinced the actress to say yes, and are now planning their wedding, most likely in Malibu.

According to the publication, John proposed to her two years ago when she turned 50.

“John spent a long time making Jen an engagement ring and gave it to her two years ago, around April 2022, which is when she turned 50,” they had said.

However, now another insider told Radar Online that the couple is getting cold feet and might just call off the whole thing.

“They've been engaged for the longest time and the chatter among their inner circle was that they were going to go ahead with a wedding this summer in California," the tipster claimed.

They added, "But now those plans have cooled because they're both scared to pull the trigger and formalize what they have. John is such a shy and private guy — which is something Jen loves about him — but the worry is that once they're married the pressure might do them in!”