 

Stormy Daniels may not be only one Donald Trump had extramarital affair with

Trump's defence could blow up by Cohen's testimony

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Michael Cohen testifies in hush money case against Donald Trump. — Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump may have been involved in affairs with multiple women after marrying Melania, and not just limited to Stormy Daniels, a recent testimony given by his fixer Michael Cohen implies. 

This means the Republican presidential candidate was likley two-timing his wife with women other than the adult film star.

Cohen testified Monday in the hush money trial as he had been the person who paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 for not revealing her extramarital sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

According to the testimony reported by CNN, Trump was concerned when he ran for the White House in 2015, telling Cohen that negative stories about the businessman’s personal life could affect his standing.

"You know that when this comes out, meaning the announcement, just be prepared there’s going to be a lot of women coming forward,” Trump reportedly told Cohen, as per the testimony.

Michael Cohen says he fixed matters for Donald Trump. — Reuters

The former Trump fixer said in the court: "That same year, Trump and the head of American Media Inc which owns National Enquirer, David Pecker met and agreed that the tabloid would place positive stories about Trump and negative stories about other candidates."

"What [Pecker] said was that he could keep an eye out for anything negative about Trump and that he would be able to help us to know in advance what was coming out and try to stop it from coming out," Cohen stated Monday.

After the parties reached to agreement in favour of Trump, Cohen told his boss to which the 77-year-old responded, “That’s great”.

The head of the American tabloid took money from Trump and did not release negative affairs stories about Trump, Cohen said.

