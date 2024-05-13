Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from Gates Foundation

Bill Gates's former wife says it's high time to protect women's rights

Melinda French Gates, the former wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, announced Monday that she was resigning from the position of co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, three years after parting ways with the 68-year-old philanthropist.



In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Melinda French Gates said that it was a “critical moment” to protect and advance women’s rights around the world.

The couple parted ways in May 2021 but continued their relationship under the ambit of the organisation they founded together in 2000.

The statement also noted that the 59-year-old will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to her work on behalf of women and families as a result of her resignation and the Gates’s prior divorce agreement.

Bill Gates in a statement said: “I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work”.



The Gates Foundation focused its assistance on ending poverty and strengthening global health care systems including anti-malaria and polio drive in Africa and Asia.

Melinda supported the global driver for gender equality. She also founded Pivotal Ventures, separately from the Gates Foundation in 2015.

The couple broke up after over two decades of marriage after a report by The New York Times’ emerged that found the Microsoft co-founder’s relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Gates Foundation is one the biggest philanthropic organisations in the world.

Melinda now joined Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in separating philanthropic ventures from her former husband’s.