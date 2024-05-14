Mark Zuckerberg celebrating 40th birthday on new superyacht?

Meta CEO's new superyacht, Launchpad, disappeared from docks in Florida

Did Mark Zuckerberg and his rumoured superyacht coinsidentally end up in same city? — SuperYacht Times, Reuters/File

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg turn 40 years old today and rumours suggest that he is celebrating his birthday aboard his new super yacht, Launchpad.

A few days ago, Zuckerberg's super yacht, which is worth $300 million, and his $30 million support vessel called "Wingman" turned off their automatic identification system as they left Florida heading south.

The 118-metre mega yacht and the support vessel arrived in Panama on Monday, a day before Zuckerberg's birthday, according to public ship-tracking data, Business Insider reported.

Meanwhile, the tech billionaire’s jet also landed in Panama on the same day, per a private jet tracker.

Despite being unclear if the tech mogul actually owns the yacht as Feadship, the vessel's builder refuses to "share private information". However, several other clues have linked the yacht to Zuckerberg, who is likely spending his birthday aboard his new vessel.

Based on photos of Launchpad available on the industry site SuperYacht Times, the vessel features a helipad and a swimming pool on the main deck.

According to the Business Insider, the giant vessel may accommodate dozens of guests and crewmembers with an expansive gym, a spa, a movie room, and a garage to fit plenty of vehicles.

Zuckerberg was first linked to Launchpad in December after reports about his visit to Feadship's shipyard in the Netherlands.

In March, yachting bloggers like eSysman SuperYachts and Autoevolution suggested he officially acquired the boat which also bears the Marshall Islands flag, a US territory where American buyers register their ships.