 

Deadly collision in Florida kills 8 migrant workers

Crash in Marion County leaves 8 critically injured, 37 sustain non-life threatening injuries

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Vehicles crash in Florida killed 8 people, leaving dozens injured in Florida. — Facebook/Marion County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Florida said that eight people have been killed and eight others sustained critical injuries after a bus carrying dozens of workers overturned Tuesday morning in Marion County, reported local media WCJB.

The outlet also reported that 53 people labourers were on the bus on State Road 40 between Ocala and Dunnellon around 6:30am before it was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck.

According to the troopers, people on board the bus were "migrant workers" en route watermelon farm.

Other 37 people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

About 40 people were transported to hospitals, the highway patrol said in a statement and the driver of the Ford Ranger was hospitalised for serious injuries.

Highway patrol said the number of fatalities could increase because of the conditions of the critically injured bus occupants, according to the USA Today report.

Sheriff Billy Woods said the people on the bus were hard-working individuals and the crash was a tragedy.

"My heart goes out to them," Woods said, adding that his agency is assisting investigators, especially with Spanish language translation. Officials are trying to notify the victims' families.

The people worked for a private firm and were on their way to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon, Florida. The owner of the firm was also among the injured who were transported to hospital. 

More From World

Will Melania Trump appear for Donald Trump in court?

Will Melania Trump appear for Donald Trump in court?
Property leaks: UAE embassies reaffirm seriousness in protecting global financial system

Property leaks: UAE embassies reaffirm seriousness in protecting global financial system
Orcas sink yacht in Strait of Gibraltar

Orcas sink yacht in Strait of Gibraltar
Stormy Daniels claimed to have preferred Donald Trump over this NFL star

Stormy Daniels claimed to have preferred Donald Trump over this NFL star
New £2.4bn bridge to cut down travel time between Bahrain, Qatar

New £2.4bn bridge to cut down travel time between Bahrain, Qatar
Mark Zuckerberg celebrating 40th birthday on new superyacht?

Mark Zuckerberg celebrating 40th birthday on new superyacht?
Nearly '76m IDPs' recorded worldwide with number likely to rise

Nearly '76m IDPs' recorded worldwide with number likely to rise
WATCH: Kamala Harris drops f-bomb while giving advice to young people video

WATCH: Kamala Harris drops f-bomb while giving advice to young people
US warns India of 'sanctions' over 10-year Chabahar port deal with Iran

US warns India of 'sanctions' over 10-year Chabahar port deal with Iran
Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from Gates Foundation

Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from Gates Foundation
Stormy Daniels may not be only one Donald Trump had extramarital affair with

Stormy Daniels may not be only one Donald Trump had extramarital affair with
Dark side of First Lady Jill Biden revealed

Dark side of First Lady Jill Biden revealed