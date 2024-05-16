Meghan Markle Nigeria tour not for King Charles ‘gaps'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not have an ulterior motive with Nigeria tour, they insist

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not want to insult the Royal Family with their Nigeria tour.



The duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have just returned from their trip to the West African country, went on an official capacity.

A source close to the couple reveals Nigeria tour was "not an attempt to highlight any perceived gaps in the Royal Family's workload, which is currently affected not only by Harry and Meghan's absence but also King Charles' and Kate Middleton's cancer treatments."

This comes as Harry spoke about his time in Africa.

The Duke began: “The vast open space, the cultures, the community, the people, the wildlife, just the freedom was a huge piece of why I loved Africa so much."

Speaking to People, he said he and Meghan want to "focus on the things that mean so much to us. And being able to be on the ground, to us, is what it's all about."