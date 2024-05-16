Kelly Clarkson on ‘dysfunctional family' issues after Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson is opening up on her struggles after Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson opened up about growing up in a dysfunctional family, sharing her struggle of breaking the pattern.

During a recent concert at the Atlantic City, Kelly sang her hit Breakaway. Ahead of the song, she got candid with the audience and shared that the song is inspired by her own experiences.

She said, "It's like, unfortunately, and fortunately how I get through things is writing. So I wrote this song when I was young and I wrote it about the vicious cycle that dysfunctional families can kind of ... those patterns that we can kind of carry on from our parents and they carry it on from theirs. And it's all about trying to break that cycle, but it's a very hard thing to do it turns out."

The singer, 42, was most probably referring to her divorce with Brandon Blackstock, 47, and the legal battle they have been embroiled in since their divorce filing.

The singer then went on to share that she had to fight for that song to be on her album. "I had no idea that this song would relate to... It's actually unfortunate how relatable it is I guess to people, but I had to fight like h--- to get it on my record," she said.

"They didn't want it on the first record. They were like, 'This is a horrible song. It doesn't rhyme.' I fought for it really hard for the second album and it ended up being on there and then it ended up being number one worldwide," Kelly added.